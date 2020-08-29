Just Dance 2021 won’t be on the Wii for the first time

Just Dance is the worldwide entertainment phenomenon with more than 135 million players around the world and over 70 million units sold.

Just Dance 2021 will be doing its usual thing, debuting dozens of new songs of all styles for players to jam to.

"Dance Monkey" by Tones and I, "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Juice" by Lizzo, and "All The Good Girls Go To Hell" by Billie Eilish will all feature in the game, alongside hits from the likes of Dua Lipa, Daddy Yankee, Sean Paul, The Sunlight Shakers, Onuka, Dreamers, and K-Pop group Twice. Even as the Wii earned its previous generation status and removed from production (and succeeded by not one but two different Nintendo home consoles), Ubisoft has kept releasing yearly Just Dance titles on the Wii.

- Play with friends and share the fun with co-op mode.

Along with these new songs, Sweat Mode, Kids Mode, and Co-op Mode will make a return. Get together and combine scores to rule the dance floor!

- One month FREE of Just Dance Unlimited included. The subscription gives you access to over 550 songs. It doesn't stop there, as new and exclusive songs are added throughout the year.

Partner Showcase that dropped out of the blue on August 26, Ubisoft revealed Just Dance 2021, the next iteration of their long-running music series.

According to Nintendo Life, the game series will be launching on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia.

One interesting aspect of today's announcement is this will be the first Just Dance game in over a decade not be created for the Wii, making Just Dance 2020 the last Wii game in the series.